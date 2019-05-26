K&S (SDF) Given a €14.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €23.40 ($27.21) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. K&S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.64 ($24.01).

Get K&S alerts:

ETR:SDF opened at €15.47 ($17.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. K&S has a one year low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a one year high of €24.73 ($28.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.65.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.