Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KALV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $412.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Svlsf Iv, Llc sold 43,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $993,789.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $14,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 901,521 shares of company stock valued at $25,597,568. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 780.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

