Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €6.20 Price Target for Ceconomy (CEC1)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CEC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.28 ($6.14).

CEC1 stock opened at €5.00 ($5.81) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of €9.10 ($10.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

