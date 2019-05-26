Keybank National Association OH Has $2.26 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.85.

NYSE:BABA opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/keybank-national-association-oh-has-2-26-million-position-in-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba.html.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.