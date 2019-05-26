KeyCorp Comments on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s Q2 2019 Earnings (GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $14.93 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Longbow Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.28. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,518,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,837 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,711.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,329,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $44,517,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,196.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,190,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 295.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,187,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,511 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.