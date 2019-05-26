Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,016,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 28,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NYSE KEYS opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.14. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.22 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $395,213.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,197.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $408,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,884. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

