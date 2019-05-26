Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Stake Lessened by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 985,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of -0.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $786.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.70 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

