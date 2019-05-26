Kosmos Energy (KOS) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.10. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 24666 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.69 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $146,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $530,596,182.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 90.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,187,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,967,000 after buying an additional 28,613,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 63.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

