Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Shares Bought by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 113.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.42 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

