Landec (LNDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $274.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.86. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.47 million. Landec had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Landec will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $309,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Landec by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,994,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Landec by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Landec by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,425,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.