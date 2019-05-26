Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $418,000 in Cabot Corp (CBT) Stock

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 238.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 723.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBT opened at $41.28 on Friday. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cabot’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cabot to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

