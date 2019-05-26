Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,800 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 666,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In related news, Chairman Tod E. Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $200,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,890.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,223.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $703.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

