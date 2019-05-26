LCI Industries (LCII) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $59.68 and a twelve month high of $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

In related news, insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $134,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. CL King cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

