LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $62.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.42 or 0.08870028 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039967 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001557 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000620 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.