Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Given $12.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Limbach’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limbach an industry rank of 107 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Limbach alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMB shares. Roth Capital raised Limbach from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, insider 1347 Investors Llc sold 545,785 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,801,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Limbach by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMB stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.00. 85,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,911. Limbach has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Limbach had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.