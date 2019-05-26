Linde PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Linde to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

LIN opened at $187.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Linde has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $189.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. DZ Bank upgraded Linde to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $10,144,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,727,603 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

