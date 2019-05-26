Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $828,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CFO James F. Cleary, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.52 per share, with a total value of $155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $46,860.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,218.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,018 shares of company stock worth $156,471 and have sold 46,129 shares worth $3,723,512. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $80.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.44 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

