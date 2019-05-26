LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Position Reduced by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,579,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,073,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 853.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOGM shares. BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,826,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,405,996.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

