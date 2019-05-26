Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.35.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,389,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 247,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

