LPL Financial (LPLA) PT Raised to $102.00 at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.16.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Tracy Calder sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $42,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gooley sold 25,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $1,880,531.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,719.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,188 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 131.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.