Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lumentum to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.16.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $83,796.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.33 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

