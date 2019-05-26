Magnum (MGM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Magnum has a total market cap of $1,589.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00387873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.08 or 0.01191411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00137781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

