Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,789 Masimo Co. (MASI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Masimo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,147,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,556,000 after buying an additional 109,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,889,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,622,000 after purchasing an additional 587,587 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Masimo by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 779,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,694,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,986,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Masimo by 11.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $138.97 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $96.14 and a 1-year high of $147.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.67 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,560. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

