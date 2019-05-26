Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,358 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus set a $120.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.84.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/magnus-financial-group-llc-takes-position-in-eog-resources-inc-eog.html.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.