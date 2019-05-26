Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) Director Acquires $66,307.11 in Stock

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Director Howard Kent acquired 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,307.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,309.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MLVF opened at $20.30 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $157.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 774.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,601 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

