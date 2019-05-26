Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Manulife Financial by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. 2,272,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,576. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.