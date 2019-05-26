Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $63.53 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $63,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 7,419.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,735,000. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 5,015.1% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 4,152,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after buying an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,419,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,567,000 after buying an additional 1,861,400 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,882,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 62,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $6,047,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,330 shares in the company, valued at $17,213,423.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,844 shares of company stock worth $33,363,756 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Paypal to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

PYPL opened at $109.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $114.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/marathon-asset-management-llp-has-63-53-million-stake-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.