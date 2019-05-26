Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,306 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923,487 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,676,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,755 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 121,383 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

NYSE LUV opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

