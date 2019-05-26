Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7,364.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,432,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,761 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,750,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,669,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,921,000 after purchasing an additional 780,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Peter C. Hearn sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $237,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,452.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Beshar sold 67,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $6,301,386.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 487,576 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,691 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,907 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $99.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.38. 2,417,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-shares-bought-by-wetherby-asset-management-inc.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.