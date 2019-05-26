Martin Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,837,909,000 after acquiring an additional 858,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 118,334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,967 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,922,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,028,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 118,282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,032,000 after acquiring an additional 95,096 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.88.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,138.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $790.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

