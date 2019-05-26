Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 36,098 Shares of Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Evertec were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,897,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,347,000 after purchasing an additional 233,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,048,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,039,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,108,000 after purchasing an additional 257,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 152,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $4,111,489.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,561,145.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 27,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $821,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,312.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,655. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evertec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.71. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.82 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 61.11% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/martingale-asset-management-l-p-acquires-36098-shares-of-evertec-inc-evtc.html.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.