Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (FNB)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,556 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in F.N.B. by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,272,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,191 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

FNB stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

