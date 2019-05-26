Match Group Inc (MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Match Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Match Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 120.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Match Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Match Group to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,288,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,890,000 after purchasing an additional 488,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 400.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,156,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 298,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Match Group has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $75.28.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

