MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (MEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of MEC opened at $15.30 on Friday. MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

In other MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH news, Director Timothy L. Christen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH

There is no company description available for Mayville Engineering Company Inc

