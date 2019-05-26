MediBloc (MED) Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One MediBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,994.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.63 or 0.03129400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.55 or 0.05071397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.01267346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.01091390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00089907 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00905423 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00295226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00021060 BTC.

MediBloc Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.