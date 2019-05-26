MetaMorph One Day Volume Reaches $44,657.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, LATOKEN, IDEX and Mercatox. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $598,070.00 and approximately $44,657.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $705.36 or 0.08879820 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00041104 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001559 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000629 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MetaMorph is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,209,876 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

