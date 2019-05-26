Michaels Companies (MIK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Michaels underperformed the industry in the past three months due to a soft margin trend. The company continued to witness soft margins in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 owing to higher costs and impact of an additional 53rd week last year. Notably, gross margin declined in the last four quarters, while operating margin contracted for five straight quarters. Further, management issued soft earnings view for first-quarter and fiscal 2019. It also provided soft comps guidance for the first quarter. However, Michaels has a robust surprise trend, reporting earnings beat in four consecutive quarters, including the fourth quarter. Moreover, sales topped estimates in four of the last five quarters. Backed by efficient expense management and the ongoing share repurchase program, earnings grew year over year. Its focus on integrating e-commerce and in-store operations to boost omni-channel experience is also encouraging.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 512.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 126.1% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 525,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482,395 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 56.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

