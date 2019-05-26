Mobile Mini (MINI) Upgraded by Noble Financial to Outperform

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MINI. BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mobile Mini from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

