Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $200,000 in Owens Corning (OC) Stock

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,210 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5,667.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,135,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Owens Corning by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.48 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

OC stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $67.43.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julian Francis sold 600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $30,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,859.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $409,141.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $613,984 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

