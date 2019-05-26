Mylan NV (MYL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,656 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth $186,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Mylan by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $18.98 on Friday. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mylan from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mylan to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mylan to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

