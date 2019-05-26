National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 52.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 158,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 54,706 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 57.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 80,001 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 78.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 143.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after buying an additional 186,464 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $475,367.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,912 shares in the company, valued at $786,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,010 shares of company stock worth $944,468. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/national-asset-management-inc-acquires-new-position-in-a-o-smith-corp-aos.html.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.