Natuzzi, S.p.A (NTZ) Announces Earnings Results

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter. Natuzzi, S.p.A had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Natuzzi, S.p.A stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Natuzzi, S.p.A has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

