Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

NMM stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $139.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.41 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Navios Maritime Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 983.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,224,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,609 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.