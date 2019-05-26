NCR (NCR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCR’s first-quarter 2019 results were hurt by foreign exchange headwinds, as significant revenues are generated from outside the United States. The company is affected by a highly leveraged balance sheet and competition from Diebold and HP. Moreover, NCR’s sales are hurt by seasonality, with lower revenues in the first quarter and higher revenues in the fourth quarter of each year. Such seasonal nature of the business leads to fluctuation in cash flows and makes it difficult for the company to determine working capital requirements. However, significant benefits from JetPay acquisition are boosting the top line. NCR continues to focus on cost saving initiatives, which are expected to result in considerable savings in 2019. Moreover, with a diverse self-service portfolio and associated benefits (cost and time savings), we believe that NCR is poised for solid growth. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NCR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. NCR has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.94.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 34,941 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,011,192.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $930,249.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,442 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NCR by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NCR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NCR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

