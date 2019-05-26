Neutron (NTRN) Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Neutron has a total market cap of $311,527.00 and $34.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.