New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 399,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 147,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R opened at $53.83 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on R shares. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $71,489.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-4-08-million-holdings-in-ryder-system-inc-r.html.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.