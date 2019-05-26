Nice (NICE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $158.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also commented on NICE. BidaskClub raised Nice from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nice to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nice from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.25.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. Nice has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $146.89.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.18 million. Nice had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.63%. Nice’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nice will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nice by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Nice by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nice by 64.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nice by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nice by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

