Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) Receives $26.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.18 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NITE opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $715.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 3.24.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nightstar Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tuyen Ong sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $61,908.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Fellows sold 9,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $235,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,142 shares of company stock valued at $307,314.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nightstar Therapeutics by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nightstar Therapeutics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $685,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

