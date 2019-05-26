Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Nike were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nike from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

NYSE NKE opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/nike-inc-nke-shares-bought-by-smith-salley-associates.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.