NIO (NIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. NIO has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.69 million during the quarter.

NIO stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NIO has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $13.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.70 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIO from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on NIO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

